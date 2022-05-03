Naomi Judd’s granddaughter will miss the country music legend’s funeral because she’s serving eight years in prison for cooking and dealing meth

Naomi Judd’s wayward granddaughter will not make it to the country music legend’s funeral because she still behind bars serving an eight year prison stretch for cooking and dealing meth, Your Content has learned.

Grace Kelley, 26, the meth-dealing daughter of Waynonna Judd never asked to be released for the memorial service.

She’s serving eight years behind bars for cooking, distributing, dealing and possession meth. She was arrested in 2016 at the age of 20.

Kelley could have petitioned the Nashville prison warden where she’s incarcerated to attend the funeral of her grandmother, but never did,‘according to The Sun.

