Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
More

    Naomi Judd’s granddaughter will miss the country music legend’s funeral because she’s serving eight years in prison for cooking and dealing meth
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Naomi Judd’s wayward granddaughter will not make it to the country music legend’s funeral because she still behind bars serving an eight year prison stretch for cooking and dealing meth, Your Content has learned.

    Grace Kelley, 26, the meth-dealing daughter of Waynonna Judd never asked to be released for the memorial service.

    - Advertisement -

    She’s serving eight years behind bars for cooking, distributing, dealing and possession meth. She was arrested in 2016 at the age of 20.

    Kelley could have petitioned the Nashville prison warden where she’s incarcerated to attend the funeral of her grandmother, but never did,‘according to The Sun.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.