Toddler and Tiaras star Kailia Posey, 16, dies ‘in car accident’ days after attending her high school prom

Kailia Posey, who as a child starred on the reality show Toddlers and Tiaras, has died at age 16 following a reported ‘incident in Las Vegas, Your Content has learned.

Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey died at age 16.

Reports indicate the teen was involved in an ‘incident in Las Vegas’

Posey’s mother confirmed her death on Facebook, but did not reveal the cause.

‘A beautiful baby girl is gone,’ her mother wrote, paying tribute to Posey.

Social media posts suggest Posey attended prom with her friends last weekend,‘according to Page Six.

