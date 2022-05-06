Has Ukraine blasted ANOTHER Russian warship? MP says frigate is ‘in trouble’ in the Black Sea and suggests it has been hit with a missile

Ukraine may have shot another Russian warship overnight with an MP saying one of Putin’s state-of-the-art frigates is ‘in trouble’ in the Black Sea, Your Content has learned.

Oleksiy Goncharenko, head of Odesa regional council, said Russian frigate Admiral Makarov got into ‘trouble’ in the Black Sea overnight.

He reposted local news article suggesting it was shot with a Ukrainian missile.

Reports also suggest that Russia has dispatched rescue boats and aircraft, while tracking data shows an American drone circling overhead.

If confirmed, it would be second warship hit after Moskva was sunk last month,‘according to The Daily Advent.

