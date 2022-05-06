LA County Sheriff blasts controversial DA George Gascon for acting like ego-crazed MOSES with woke rules written in tablets of stone after he failed to pursue felony charges against Dave Chappelle’s attacker

LA’s County sheriff has likened woke District Attorney George Gascon to an ego-crazed Moses with rules written in stone as he blasted the DA for rejecting 13,238 of his deputies cases, Your Content has learned.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claimed the District Attorney’s office has thrown out 13,238 cases since George Gascon took office in 2020.

Villanueva likened Gascon to an ego-crazed Moses with rules set in stone that cause cases to fall apart because they ‘don’t conform with his directives’

Gascon has ordered his attorney’s to avoid sentence enhancement and to not prosecute juveniles as adults regardless of the crime.

He was recently slammed for failing pursue felony charges against the man who attacked Dave Chappell while carrying a gun and knife.

Efforts to recall Gascon continue to grow, with opponents collecting 400,000 of the 567,000 needed to trigger a vote to oust the woke DA,‘according to NewsFeeds.

