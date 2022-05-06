Friday, May 6, 2022
Friday, May 6, 2022
More

    LA County Sheriff blasts controversial DA George Gascon for acting like ego-crazed MOSES with woke rules written in tablets of stone after he failed to pursue felony charges against Dave Chappelle’s attacker
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    LA’s County sheriff has likened woke District Attorney George Gascon to an ego-crazed Moses with rules written in stone as he blasted the DA for rejecting 13,238 of his deputies cases, Your Content has learned.

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claimed the District Attorney’s office has thrown out 13,238 cases since George Gascon took office in 2020.

    - Advertisement -

    Villanueva likened Gascon to an ego-crazed Moses with rules set in stone that cause cases to fall apart because they ‘don’t conform with his directives’

    Gascon has ordered his attorney’s to avoid sentence enhancement and to not prosecute juveniles as adults regardless of the crime.

    He was recently slammed for failing pursue felony charges against the man who attacked Dave Chappell while carrying a gun and knife.

    Efforts to recall Gascon continue to grow, with opponents collecting 400,000 of the 567,000 needed to trigger a vote to oust the woke DA,‘according to NewsFeeds.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.