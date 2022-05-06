Friday, May 6, 2022
    Moment Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, 79, smashes into car in brutal t-bone before he limps away from crash and is rushed to hospital with injuries
    This is the moment Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones t-bones a car at an intersection before limping away, Your Content has learned.

    Dashboard footage reveals the moment billionaire Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones t-bones another car at speed in a brutal collision on Wednesday evening.

    Footage shows Jones strike a silver sedan hard at the drivers’ side door, lifting the sedan off the ground and sending it spinning down the Dallas boulevard.

    Jones and the other driver both walked away from the collision seemingly unscathed, though Jones appeared to sport a slight limp.

    Jones’ son told ESPN that his father was hospitalized, but that he was back home and ‘all good’ on the evening of the accident,‘according to The SUN.

