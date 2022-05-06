Sunbathing Florida woman, 23, is hospitalized after sheriff’s deputy accidentally drives OVER her while he was patrolling beach

A woman sunbathing on a Florida beach was hospitalised on Wednesday after being run over by a sheriff’s deputy driving an SUV, Your Content has learned.

Robin Diffenderfer, 23, was sunbathing on her back on St. Pete Beach, Tampa.

Deputy Todd Brien, 58, driving a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV ran right over her.

He made a hard right turn responding to an emergency 911 dispatch.

Ms Diffenderfer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,‘according to WFLA.

