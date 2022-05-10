Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
More

    Three dead including a ‘decapitated and dismembered’ pedestrian after a SUV crashes into a Philadelphia subway station at 100mph
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A speeding driver and two pedestrians were killed after an SUV ‘easily going 100 miles per hour’ crashed into a Philadelphia subway station, Your Content has learned.

    A driver and two pedestrians are dead after an SUV crash early Tuesday morning.

    - Advertisement -

    Police say the driver hit a subway station in Philadelphia at 100mph.

    A man was ‘decapitated and dismembered’ in the crash, as well as burned.

    A woman was ‘severely mangled and crushed’ in the accident.

    A 53-year-old male pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

    - Advertisement -

    The Allegheny Avenue SEPTA station remains closed while police investigate,‘according to New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.