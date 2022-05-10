Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
More

    Wendy’s worker, 20, who was shot dead by jealous NYPD cop, 35, for having affair with his wife
    W

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A young Wendy’s worker was shot dead by a jealous cop who suspected him of sleeping with his wife, Your Content has learned.

    Edward Wilkins, 20, was shot by jealous cop off-duty NYPD officer Sean Armstead.

    - Advertisement -

    Armstead tailed his wife and a man he suspected she was having an affair with Sunday night.

    Wilkins worked for Armstead’s wife Alexandra Vanderheyden, 35, walking dogs.

    Sources say he cornered the pair outside a Buffalo Wild Wings on Route 211 before chasing down the mystery ‘lover’ and shooting him dead.

    The crazed cop then killed himself in the same parking lot, it’s believed.

    - Advertisement -

    Armstead’s wife was not thought to have been harmed in the shooting that unfolded around 10:40pm.

    The man allegedly shot dead by Armstead was named today as 20-year-old Edward Wilkins.

    Online records state Armstead has been a cop for 11 years and was on a salary of $105,000.

    Town of Wallkill Police confirmed that an investigation was underway but are yet to release further details,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.