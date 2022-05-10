Wendy’s worker, 20, who was shot dead by jealous NYPD cop, 35, for having affair with his wife

A young Wendy’s worker was shot dead by a jealous cop who suspected him of sleeping with his wife, Your Content has learned.

Edward Wilkins, 20, was shot by jealous cop off-duty NYPD officer Sean Armstead.

Armstead tailed his wife and a man he suspected she was having an affair with Sunday night.

Wilkins worked for Armstead’s wife Alexandra Vanderheyden, 35, walking dogs.

Sources say he cornered the pair outside a Buffalo Wild Wings on Route 211 before chasing down the mystery ‘lover’ and shooting him dead.

The crazed cop then killed himself in the same parking lot, it’s believed.

Armstead’s wife was not thought to have been harmed in the shooting that unfolded around 10:40pm.

The man allegedly shot dead by Armstead was named today as 20-year-old Edward Wilkins.

Online records state Armstead has been a cop for 11 years and was on a salary of $105,000.

Town of Wallkill Police confirmed that an investigation was underway but are yet to release further details,‘according to The New York Post.

