Monday, May 16, 2022
    Biden announces $5billion fund to cities for bike paths, wider sidewalks and more speed cameras with road deaths rising
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    With vehicle deaths on the rise, President Joe Biden’s administration is steering $5 billion in federal funds to slow down cars via more speed cameras, carve out bike paths and wider sidewalks and urging commuters to public transit, Your Content has learned.

    Money is from new Safe Streets & Roads for All program.

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spearheading effort.

    Federal data being released this week by the Transportation Department is expected to show another big jump in U.S. traffic deaths through 2021.

    Fatalities among pedestrians and cyclists have been rising faster than those within vehicles.

    Monday marks the six-month anniversary of President Biden’s signing of bipartisan infrastructure legislation.

    The White House said it has released $110 billion in funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure package,‘according to The News Observer.

