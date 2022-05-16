Monday, May 16, 2022
    Dr Strange actress Zara Phythian is jailed for eight years after she and her Taekwondo ‘master’ husband plied girl, 13, with rum and sexually abused her ‘once or twice a month’
    Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian has been jailed for eight years at Nottingham Crown Court for the historical sexual abuse of a girl who was aged between 13 and 15, Your Content has learned.

    Actress Zara Phythian has been jailed for eight years at Nottingham Crown Court.

    Her husband Victor Marke was also sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment.

    Judge Watson said he believed the start of the sexual abuse was pre-planned,‘according to The SUN.

