Goldman Sachs staff get unlimited holidays: Senior bankers are allowed as many days off as they want under plans to tackle complaints over long-hours culture

Goldman Sachs has told senior staff to take as many holidays as they want under plans to tackle complaints over its long-hours culture, Your Content has learned.
