Goldman Sachs staff get unlimited holidays: Senior bankers are allowed as many days off as they want under plans to tackle complaints over long-hours culture

Goldman Sachs has told senior staff to take as many holidays as they want under plans to tackle complaints over its long-hours culture, Your Content has learned.

Goldman Sachs has told senior staff to take as many holidays as they want.

- Advertisement -

Partners and managing directors will have no cap on number of paid leave days.

Staff will have time off to ‘rest and recharge’ in a bid to tackle long-hours culture,‘according to BBC News.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]