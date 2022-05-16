Monday, May 16, 2022
    Goldman Sachs staff get unlimited holidays: Senior bankers are allowed as many days off as they want under plans to tackle complaints over long-hours culture
    By Your Content Staff
    Goldman Sachs has told senior staff to take as many holidays as they want under plans to tackle complaints over its long-hours culture, Your Content has learned.

    Goldman Sachs has told senior staff to take as many holidays as they want.

    Partners and managing directors will have no cap on number of paid leave days.

    Staff will have time off to ‘rest and recharge’ in a bid to tackle long-hours culture,‘according to BBC News.

