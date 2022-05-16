Monday, May 16, 2022
    Pandemic has made babies and toddlers MISS talking and reading milestones because overburdened parents have been too busy to devote enough time to them
    Infants born during the pandemic aren’t hitting the speech development milestones normal for babies their age, with new studies revealing they are talking less and signaling signs of future reading challenges, Your Content has learned.

    Pandemic babies are more likely to struggle with speech and reading later in life.

    Multiple studies show that infants are talking less because parents haven’t been able to engage them in language developing conversations due to COVID.

    The studies revealed that just one year into the pandemic, children’s average cognitive performance was at the lowest rate it had been in a decade.

    Researchers say pandemic-born babies are at a greater risk for academic failure.

    Experts allege nearly one third of elementary students will need ‘intensive support to become proficient readers,‘according to The Daily Mail.

