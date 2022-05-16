Monday, May 16, 2022
Monday, May 16, 2022
More

    Two people are shot dead and three others injured after gunfight broke out between ‘rival gangs’ at bustling Houston flea market
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Two people were killed and three others were taken to a hospital with injuries after a gunfight broke out between two groups at a bustling Houston flea market, where thousands of people were shopping on a busy Sunday, Your Content has learned.

    Two people were killed and three others were injured in the gunfight.

    - Advertisement -

    The gunfight broke out between two groups at a Houston flea market Sunday.

    Police said the fight stemmed from an ‘altercation’ between the groups.

    At least two pistols were found at the scene, police said.

    Family members identified one of the victims who died as Juan Romero, 29.

    - Advertisement -

    The gunfight unfolded on the same weekend as two mass shootings.

    On the same day, a shooting at a California Church left one person dead.

    On Saturday, 10 people were shot and killed at a supermarket in Buffalo,‘according to FOX News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.