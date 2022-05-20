Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tears into Oklahoma’s ‘extreme’, ‘absurd’ and ‘ultra MAGA’ law that bans abortions at fertilization – and says contraception and same-sex marriage are next

The White House has unleashed dury at Oklahoma’s new abortion bill that bans terminations at the fertilization, Your Content has learned.

Jean-Pierre released a statement Thursday calling the new legislation ‘absurd’

Oklahoma’s new bans all abortions except to save a woman’s life or with incest.

Jean-Pierre said contraceptives and same-sex marriage are also at risk.

‘The President believes that women have the fundamental right to make their own reproductive health choices,’ Jean-Pierre said.

Her blistering message came as White House tries to protect reproductive rights.

Follows the leak of the Roe v. Wade draft that shows the landmark decision could be overturned this summer.

Vice President Kamala Harris also condemned the ‘outrageous’ bill,‘according to FLIPBOARD.

