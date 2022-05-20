Friday, May 20, 2022
    Netflix’s woke purge: Troubled streaming giant’s latest layoffs targeted 150 staff who were among its most vocal social justice warriors working on original content about marginalized communities
    By Your Content Staff
    Netflix’s layoffs earlier this week, which saw 150 employees go, had targeted many ‘social justice warriors’ who were working on projects about anti-racism and marginalized communities in an apparent purge of ‘wokeness’ from the company, Your Content has learned.

    Netflix laid of 150 employees on Tuesday, many of whom were working on creating and promoting projects focusing on marginalized communities.

    The struggling streaming giant claimed the layoffs were done carried out amid ‘a slow down in revenue and decline in subscribers,’ but many slammed the company for firing many people of color and women.

    The layoffs once again targeted members of Tudum, it’s content arm comprised of mostly women of color, after laying off dozens from the department in April.

    Netflix additionally fired nearly 70 employees working for its social media and publishing teams, including Strong Black Lead, Golden, Con Todo and Most, all that catered to marginalized communities,‘according to NewsFeeds.

