Monday, May 23, 2022
Monday, May 23, 2022
More

    Black Lives Matter gave $200,000 to radical Chicago group whose leader calls cops ‘pigs’, says ‘defund these b*ds’ and is sympathetic to Tupac Shakur’s aunt who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted List
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Black Lives Matter donated $200,000 during its 2021 fiscal year to a radical Chicago group run by a defund the police activist who has repeatedly referred to cops as ‘pigs’ and has expressed delight over unrest against officers, Your Content has learned.

    BLM donated $200,000 during its 2021 fiscal year to Equity and Transformation, a radical whose executive director has repeatedly referred to cops as ‘pigs’

    - Advertisement -

    Richard Wallace, who heads black activist group Equity and Transformation (EAT), organized several anti-police protests and has called officers ‘b*****ds’

    He has also shown support for late rapper Tupac Shakur’s aunt Assata Shakur – a terrorist wanted by the FBI for the murder of a New Jersey State Trooper.

    Recently released tax forms show BLM which admitted to the misspending of $90million in donated funds in 2020 gifted EAT a $200k ‘cash grant’ in 2021,‘according to FLIPBOARD.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.