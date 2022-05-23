Black Lives Matter gave $200,000 to radical Chicago group whose leader calls cops ‘pigs’, says ‘defund these b*ds’ and is sympathetic to Tupac Shakur’s aunt who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted List

Black Lives Matter donated $200,000 during its 2021 fiscal year to a radical Chicago group run by a defund the police activist who has repeatedly referred to cops as ‘pigs’ and has expressed delight over unrest against officers, Your Content has learned.

BLM donated $200,000 during its 2021 fiscal year to Equity and Transformation, a radical whose executive director has repeatedly referred to cops as ‘pigs’

- Advertisement -

Richard Wallace, who heads black activist group Equity and Transformation (EAT), organized several anti-police protests and has called officers ‘b*****ds’

He has also shown support for late rapper Tupac Shakur’s aunt Assata Shakur – a terrorist wanted by the FBI for the murder of a New Jersey State Trooper.

Recently released tax forms show BLM which admitted to the misspending of $90million in donated funds in 2020 gifted EAT a $200k ‘cash grant’ in 2021,‘according to FLIPBOARD.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]