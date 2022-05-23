Monday, May 23, 2022
Monday, May 23, 2022
More

    Mike Pence says he is OPEN to running against Trump in 2024: Ex-President’s spokesman says VP is ‘desperate’ and trying to ‘chase’ his ‘lost relevance’
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Mike Pence is not ruling out the possibility of going head-to-head with his old boss Donald Trump in a 2024 Republican presidential primary, a new report suggested on Monday, Your Content has learned.

    Trump’s former vice president did not rule out a potential White House bid despite trailing him in multiple early GOP voter surveys.

    - Advertisement -

    A new Republican voter poll in Wisconsin shows Pence with less than 5%.

    Ex-president’s spokesman said Pence’s ‘political career was salvaged’ by Trump.

    Pence and Trump are going head-to-head in Georgia where they each backed opposing candidates in the Peach State’s Tuesday gubernatorial primary,‘according to The Hill.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.