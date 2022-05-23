Monday, May 23, 2022
Monday, May 23, 2022
More

    NYC Mayor Eric Adams is slammed for eyeing presidential campaign when he can’t control crime in his own city – as the family of Goldman Sachs employee, 48, shot dead on the subway tell him to do his job and find the at-large gunman
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The family of a Goldman Sachs employee shot dead while riding a New York City subway train to brunch have slammed Mayor Eric Adams for not doing more to crackdown on crime while the gunman responsible for the attack remains at large, Your Content has learned.

    Daniel Enriquez, 48, was riding the Q train on his way to brunch on Sunday when he was gunned down in a seemingly random attack.

    - Advertisement -

    A Park Slope, Brooklyn resident, Enriquez was heading over the Manhattan Bridge when the gunman opened fire without warning at around 11:42 am.

    The gunman has not yet been identified and he remains at large.

    It is the latest in a string of subway crimes that have terrorized the city.

    The shooter fled from the Canal Street station and has yet to be caught.

    - Advertisement -

    His sister, Griselda Vile, is speaking out in the wake of her brother’s killing.

    ‘I wish you guys would go back to Adams and tell him the city is not safe. My brother just became a statistic on the way to the city. He was shot at close range,‘according to INDEPENDENT.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.