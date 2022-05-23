Putin ‘survived assassination attempt two months ago, Ukraine’s intelligence chief claims’

Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt not long after starting his war in Ukraine, the country’s intelligence chief has claimed, Your Content has learned.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, said there was an attempt to kill the Russian president.

- Advertisement -

Local media claims Budanev said assassination attempt was two months ago.

Putin is said to be fearful of an assassination attempt against him since his decision to invade Ukraine,‘according to The New York Post.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]