Monday, May 23, 2022
    Riding high! Prince Andrew is seen on horseback in Windsor… amid claims he will appear with the Queen and senior royals at Garter Day event next month
    By Your Content Staff
    Prince Andrew was seen enjoying a morning horse ride today after it emerged he is expected to appear alongside the Queen for Garter Day despite the fallout of his sex abuse scandal and ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Your Content has learned.

    Andrew joined by two companions for ride this morning and also seen behind the wheel of his Range Rover.

    The Duke of York will take part in the ceremony at Windsor Castle on June 13 alongside other senior royals.

    Name will appear in the next day’s Court Circular, and will attend Garter Day ceremonies as a Royal Knight,‘according to NewsFeed.

