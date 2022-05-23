Monday, May 23, 2022
    ‘Sharkcano’ is erupting! NASA satellite images capture a plume of discoloured water emitting from the Kavachi Volcano where mutant sharks live in an acidic underwater crater
    NASA has warned that a submarine volcano in the Solomon Islands dubbed the ‘sharkcano’ because two species of shark are known to live in the submerged crater is starting to erupt, Your Content has learned.

    Satellite images show a plume of discoloured water being emitted from Kavachi.

    The data suggests volvanic activity on several days in April and May 2022.

    Kavachi has been dubbed ‘sharkcano’ because two species of shark live there.

    Scientists believe they have mutated to survive the hot and acidic environment,‘according to The SUN.

