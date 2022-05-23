‘Sharkcano’ is erupting! NASA satellite images capture a plume of discoloured water emitting from the Kavachi Volcano where mutant sharks live in an acidic underwater crater

NASA has warned that a submarine volcano in the Solomon Islands dubbed the ‘sharkcano’ because two species of shark are known to live in the submerged crater is starting to erupt, Your Content has learned.

Satellite images show a plume of discoloured water being emitted from Kavachi.

- Advertisement -

The data suggests volvanic activity on several days in April and May 2022.

Kavachi has been dubbed ‘sharkcano’ because two species of shark live there.

Scientists believe they have mutated to survive the hot and acidic environment,‘according to The SUN.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]