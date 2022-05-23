Team Amber: The celebrities who have voiced support for the Aquaman actress during bitter $100m trial against ex Johnny Depp – from Kathy Griffin to Julia Fox

As a blood-and-guts tale worthy of any Hollywood psychodrama, the ex-spouse defamation suit showdown between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has gripped the nation and had the public and celebrities alike lining up to choose a side, Your Content has learned.

The shocking and sometimes outrageous defamation suit enters its final week.

Depp has had little trouble attracting support from the public and celebs alike.

But some celebrities have come out in support of Amber Heard against Depp.

Julia Fox defended Heard, saying Depp ‘had the power in their relationship,‘according to TDPel Media.

