A Brooklyn man viewing an apartment near the United Nations complex in New York City leapt to his death from the 32nd floor after asking the realtor to see the balcony, Your Content has learned.

The unidentified Brooklyn man, 43, asked to see the balcony and then jumped to his death.

100 United Nations Plaza is in the diplomatic corridor and a block from the UN.

The death occurred just after 1 p.m. in the Turtle Bay neighborhood of Manhattan.

Columbia University student Samantha Kwek died after jumping from the same building in 2012,‘according to New York Post.

