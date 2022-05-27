Friday, May 27, 2022
Friday, May 27, 2022
More

    Brooklyn man, 43, ‘suddenly’ jumps to his death from $2.9 million luxury high-rise near the United Nations after asking broker to show him the balcony
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Brooklyn man viewing an apartment near the United Nations complex in New York City leapt to his death from the 32nd floor after asking the realtor to see the balcony, Your Content has learned.

    The unidentified Brooklyn man, 43, asked to see the balcony and then jumped to his death.

    - Advertisement -

    100 United Nations Plaza is in the diplomatic corridor and a block from the UN.

    The death occurred just after 1 p.m. in the Turtle Bay neighborhood of Manhattan.

    Columbia University student Samantha Kwek died after jumping from the same building in 2012,‘according to New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.