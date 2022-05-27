Friday, May 27, 2022
    Frightening moment man pulls a GUN on Fox TV crew during live report on violence in Chicago where shooting incidents have skyrocketed 66% in just two years
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Police are looking for a man who appeared to point a pistol at a Fox News TV crew while they were filming a segment on gun violence in Chicago, Your Content has learned.

    Police are looking for a man who seemed to pull out a pistol in front of Fox News.

    The film crew were reporting a segment on gun violence in Chicago.

    Shooting incidents in the city have increased by 66% from 2019 to 2021.

    Chicago can be contacted with information on the suspect at: 312-744-8261,‘according to Times News Network.

