Friday, May 27, 2022
Friday, May 27, 2022
More

    Girl, 11, survived Texas school massacre by smearing murdered friend’s blood on herself to appear dead: Now has bullet fragments lodged in back and is badly traumatized by horror she saw
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An 11 year-old girl survived the Texas school massacre by smearing a murdered friend’s blood over herself and playing dead, Your Content has learned.

    Miah Cerrillo, 11, is reportedly having a hard time coping with the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting on Tuesday.

    - Advertisement -

    During the shooting, she covered herself in her friend’s blood and pretended to be dead to avoid being shot by Salvador Ramos, 18.

    That friend has not been identified, and it is unclear if they survived the shooting, which killed 19 children and two teachers.

    The fourth-grader sustain mild injuries and was treated at the hospital for bullet fragments in her back and has since been released.

    After her release, she reportedly had a ‘panic attack’ around midnight on Tuesday and began crying.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘I think it just hit Miah. I think everything came to reality. We’re home, and she’s just crying and having a panic attack,’ the girl’s mother told her aunt.

    Ramos barricaded himself inside a fourth-grade classroom on Tuesday around 11.30am, killing 19 students and two teachers,‘according to NBC.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.