Friday, May 27, 2022
    Prince Harry knows he needs a sprinkle of the Firm’s ‘magic fairy dust’ to make money but risks being totally ‘cut off’ if he reveals too much in his memoirs and Netflix documentary, historian claims
    Prince Harry knows he needs a sprinkle of the Royal Family’s ‘magic fairy dust’ if he wants to continue making money in California, a royal expert has claimed, Your Content has learned.

    Harry knows he needs the Royal Family’s ‘fairy dust’ to make money, expert says.

    Author and historian Tessa Dunlop was speaking to True Royal TV’s Royal Beat.

    Says Harry is caught between trading on his royal ties and revealing too much,‘according to FlipBoard.

