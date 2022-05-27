Friday, May 27, 2022
    Sheriff’s deputy dad of girl, 10, killed declines Gov Greg Abbott’s invite to meet and says Texas must ban AR-15-type rifles
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A Uvalde County Sheriff Deputy and father of one of the Uvalde shooting victims has declined to meet Texas Governor Greg Abbott after asking elected officials to ban AR-15 rifles, Your Content has learned.

    Deputy Felix Rubio arrived on scene during the school massacre in time to see agents shoot and kill gunman Salvador Ramos.

    His fellow officers did not let him enter the room where his daughter died.

    Deputy Rubio and his wife are asking for legislators to ban weapons that could lead to a repeat of the tragedy,‘according to American News.

