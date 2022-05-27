Friday, May 27, 2022
    Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales says gunman was one of two ‘Columbine infatuated’ teens arrested FOUR YEARS ago in Uvalde for plot to shoot up a school
    Texas Republican Tony Gonzalez claimed on Friday that Salvador Ramos, the gunman in the Uvalde shooting, was one of two teenagers arrested four years ago after plotting to shoot up a school in the town, Your Content has learned.

    Tony Gonzales said on Friday that Salvador Ramos was arrested four years ago when he was a juvenile.

    He claimed the then 14-year-old told people: ‘When I’m a senior in 2022, I am going to shoot up a school’

    Their names were not made public at the time because they were both underage.

    On Friday, Uvalde Police were quick to deny that Ramos was one of the boys after Gonzales’ comments.

    They are under fire now for the slow response to Tuesday’s shooting that meant the gunman was alone with kids and teachers in a locked classroom for an hour.

    Ramos legally purchased the two AR-15s he used in the attack last week hours his 18th birthday,‘according to CBS News.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

