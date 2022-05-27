Friday, May 27, 2022
    Top Microsoft executive is accused of watching lesbian pillow fight PORN on VR goggles in front of stunned colleagues and fondling female co-workers without their consent
    By Your Content Staff
    A top Microsoft executive has been accused of watching virtual reality pillow fight porn in front of his stunned colleagues and fondling female coworkers, Your Content has learned.

    Alex Kipman, 44, of Seattle, has been described as one of Microsoft’s ‘golden boys’ and allegedly has dozens of complaints of sexual harassment.

    One of the complaints includes a time when he watched ‘VR porn’ of skimpily-clad women participating in a pillow fight in front of colleagues.

    He also allegedly has inappropriately touched female employees as well.

    Despite the allegations, the Microsoft executive has apparently gone undisciplined for his actions.

    CEO Satya Nadella vowed in 2014 to extinguish the ‘golden boy’ culture, however, employees say they haven’t seen much change,‘according to FlipBoard.

