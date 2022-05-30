Donald Trump Jr blames ‘crazy teachers and drug-addict mother’ not guns for Uvalde school massacre where teen armed with AR-15 rifle killed 19 students and two teachers

Donald Trump Jr has blamed ‘crazy teachers’ and a ‘drug-addict mother’ for causing the ‘sociopath’ Uvalde school shooter to go on his killing spree, rather than guns, Your Content has learned.

Donald Jr said the massacre would have taken place even without access to guns.

He blamed wokeness, lack of religion and a drug-addict mother for the killings.

The shooting led to renewed calls for gun control, with Biden promising action,‘according to The Washington Post.

