Monday, May 30, 2022
Monday, May 30, 2022
More

    Donald Trump Jr blames ‘crazy teachers and drug-addict mother’ not guns for Uvalde school massacre where teen armed with AR-15 rifle killed 19 students and two teachers
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Donald Trump Jr has blamed ‘crazy teachers’ and a ‘drug-addict mother’ for causing the ‘sociopath’ Uvalde school shooter to go on his killing spree, rather than guns, Your Content has learned.

    Donald Jr said the massacre would have taken place even without access to guns.

    - Advertisement -

    He blamed wokeness, lack of religion and a drug-addict mother for the killings.

    The shooting led to renewed calls for gun control, with Biden promising action,‘according to The Washington Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.