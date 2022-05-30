LAPD officer dies after suffering ‘catastrophic spinal injury’ during training exercise while grappling with another cop

An LAPD officer died on Sunday, three days after a training exercise accident left him with a ‘catastrophic spinal injury’ Houston Tipping, a five year veteran of the LAPD who also served as a bike instructor in the Devonshire neighborhood of the City of Angels, was injured on Thursday in a training exercise involving grappling with another officer, Your Content has learned.

Authorities say he fell to the ground during an exercise involving grappling with another officer at the department’s Elysian Park Academy.

Tipping suffered a ‘catastrophic spinal injury’ as a result and was rushed to a local hospital after officers on the scene tried to administer first aid.

He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, and is remembered as ‘a bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him’

Police are now investigating the accident to ‘identify if any additional measures can be taken to ensure such a tragedy is avoided in the future’,‘according to ABC.

