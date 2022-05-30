Monday, May 30, 2022
Monday, May 30, 2022
More

    Nancy Pelosi’s drunk husband Paul was five miles from his Napa home when he blew a stop sign while crossing highway at 10:22pm and crashed his new Porsche into Jeep, arrest report reveals
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was driving his Porsche drunk and pulled out onto the highway into the path of an 48-year-old man driving a Jeep in Napa, his arrest report reveals, Your Content has learned.

    Paul Pelosi, 82, pulled out onto a highway on Saturday while drunk, into the path of another driver.

    - Advertisement -

    The other driver was in a 2014 Jeep and crashed into 82-year-old Pelosi’s Porsche.

    The collision was at 10.26pm; Pelosi was arrested at 11.44pm and booked the next day at 4.33am.

    It appears as though he was on his way home to the couple’s estate in St. Helena.

    Nancy Pelosi has not yet commented on her husband’s arrest.

    - Advertisement -

    She was in Rhode Island on Sunday giving a speech at Brown University,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.