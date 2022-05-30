Nancy Pelosi’s drunk husband Paul was five miles from his Napa home when he blew a stop sign while crossing highway at 10:22pm and crashed his new Porsche into Jeep, arrest report reveals

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was driving his Porsche drunk and pulled out onto the highway into the path of an 48-year-old man driving a Jeep in Napa, his arrest report reveals, Your Content has learned.

Paul Pelosi, 82, pulled out onto a highway on Saturday while drunk, into the path of another driver.

- Advertisement -

The other driver was in a 2014 Jeep and crashed into 82-year-old Pelosi’s Porsche.

The collision was at 10.26pm; Pelosi was arrested at 11.44pm and booked the next day at 4.33am.

It appears as though he was on his way home to the couple’s estate in St. Helena.

Nancy Pelosi has not yet commented on her husband’s arrest.

- Advertisement -

She was in Rhode Island on Sunday giving a speech at Brown University,‘according to The New York Post.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]