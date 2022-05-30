Monday, May 30, 2022
Monday, May 30, 2022
More

    New Yorkers are filmed battering man on NYC subway platform after ‘he tried to sexually assault a girl on a train’
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A disturbing video shows a group of men restrain and punch an Asian man in a New York City subway station, as it’s claimed the victim was targeted for being a pervert, Your Content has learned.

    Video shows a man restraining Asian man whilst another two take it in turns to punch him at Fulton Street Station in Manhattan.

    - Advertisement -

    Footage shows one hitting the man so hard in the face that his body goes limp.

    The NYPD are investigating the incident which took place on Friday night.

    Some posters claim the victim was targeted for molesting a girl on the train,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.