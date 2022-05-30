Monday, May 30, 2022
    Russia’s Lavrov DENIES Putin is ill after FSB spy claimed the President has ‘three years left to live’ and says ‘sane people can see he is fine’
    Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov today denied reports that Vladimir Putin has fallen ill, Your Content has learned.

    Russia’s Sergey Lavrov today denied reports that Vladimir Putin has fallen ill.

    British intelligence sources had allegedly said Putin’s health was deteriorating.

    Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting a bloody battle for Severodonetsk city,‘according to The Moscow Times.

