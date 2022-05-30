Monday, May 30, 2022
    Summer is officially here! North East braces for sweltering 96F heatwave after Memorial Day as revelers flock to the beaches and parks to cool down
    By Your Content Staff
    Revelers have flocked to the beaches and parks in the North East as they brace for rocketing temperatures that could hit 96F, Your Content has learned.

    The northeast will experience near record-breaking heat early this week.

    Some ares will hit temperatures of 96° F or hotter on Tuesday.

    The heatwave will be short lived though, as a cold front from Canada moves in.

    Temps will cool by midweek, but with the cool down comes a chance of storms,‘according to The News York Times.

