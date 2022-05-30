Monday, May 30, 2022
    Two women are killed and 19 more hospitalized after car ‘ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle’ before they both smashed into the pavement crowd
    Two women have been killed and 19 people have been hospitalized after a horror crash saw cars slam into a crowd of pedestrians in Nebraska, Your Content has learned.

    The horror crash occurred at an intersection in Lincoln, Nebraska, late last night.

    Reports suggest one of the cars ran a red light and smashed into the other.

    The two women victims were occupants of one car, Lincoln Police said,‘according to Times news Network.

