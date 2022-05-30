Two women are killed and 19 more hospitalized after car ‘ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle’ before they both smashed into the pavement crowd

Two women have been killed and 19 people have been hospitalized after a horror crash saw cars slam into a crowd of pedestrians in Nebraska, Your Content has learned.

The horror crash occurred at an intersection in Lincoln, Nebraska, late last night.

Reports suggest one of the cars ran a red light and smashed into the other.

The two women victims were occupants of one car, Lincoln Police said,‘according to Times news Network.

