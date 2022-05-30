Monday, May 30, 2022
    UFC star Khamzat Chimaev trains with Chechen warlord and Vladimir Putin ‘footsoldier’ Ramzan Kadyrov, who has been accused of human rights abuses and threatened to invade Poland
    Footage has emerged of UFC star Khamzat Chimaev training with Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, Your Content has learned.

    Footage has emerged of Khamzat Chimaev training with Ramzan Kadyrov.

    Kadyrov is leader of Chechen Republic and a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin.

    He recently threatened Poland with invasion once Ukraine war is over.

    Rising UFC star Chimaev was seen in ‘friendly’ sparring session with warlord,‘according to FlipBoard.

