Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters – weeks after she gave interview and said he had ‘inappropriately touched’ one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children, Your Content has learned.

Kasia Gallanio was married to Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, the emir’s uncle.

- Advertisement -

They share three children but had a bitter divorce 15 years ago. They met in 2004.

The royal couple had been engaged in a long custody battle before her death,‘according to NewsBreak.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]