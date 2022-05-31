Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters – weeks after she gave interview and said he had ‘inappropriately touched’ one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children, Your Content has learned.
Kasia Gallanio was married to Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, the emir’s uncle.
They share three children but had a bitter divorce 15 years ago. They met in 2004.
The royal couple had been engaged in a long custody battle before her death,‘according to NewsBreak.
