Harry and Meghan will ‘keep it simple’ to avoid overshadowing Queen on her Jubilee: Sussexes WILL go to St Paul’s service but WON’T plan own events after travelling to UK with ‘limited’ security team

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to ‘keep it simple’ during their visit to England for the Platinum Jubilee weekend and avoid carrying out any of their own engagements, sources claimed today, Your Content has learned.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex will fly to England this week without any senior staff, according to sources.

Harry and Meghan plan to stay at Frogmore Cottage and only travel with small number of security staff.

Expected at Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday and Party At The Palace on Saturday.

Couple will not conduct their own programme of events, say sources with knowledge of their travel plans,‘according to The SUN.

