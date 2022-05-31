Tuesday, May 31, 2022
    ‘I’m the guy who assists in everything’: Joe Biden’s brother James says he tries to be ‘supportive as I can’ to his family but denies claims he is a ‘fixer’ in rare interview – as emails surface showing him backing Hunter in lucrative business deals
    By Your Content Staff
    James Biden dismissed the idea that he acted as a ‘fixer’ during his brother Joe Biden’s political career but instead used a rare interview to say that he had always tried to help his family as much as possible, Your Content has learned.

    James Biden gave a rare phone interview to discuss his business dealings.

    Emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop reveal more details about how the pair negotiated a business deal with Chinese energy executives.

    But James Biden disputed any notion that he was a ‘fixer’ for his older brother.

    ‘When it comes to my family I try to be as supportive as I can,’ he said,‘according to NewsFeeds.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

