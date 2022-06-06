Monday, June 6, 2022
    Atlanta rapper Trouble, 34, is shot dead while making late-night visit to woman’s apartment just hours after posting photos of himself partying: Police issue arrest warrant for suspect
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    An Atlanta-based rapper who was referred to us ‘a true voice for his city and inspiration to the community he proudly served’ was shot dead after a night of partying, Your Content has learned.

    Rapper Trouble aka Mariel Semonte Orr, 34, was shot outside of an apartment complex at 3.20am.

    The rapper had earlier posted videos on Instagram showing him partying with friends.

    During his career, Trouble collaborated with stars such as Drake and The Weeknd.

    No arrests have been made but authorities have named 33-year-old Jamichael Jones as a suspect in the shooting,‘according to The New York Post.

