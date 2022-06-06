Dead body of 62-year-old homeless man is found outside pharmacy near Times Square

A dead body was found just feet away from New York’s Times Square, Your Content has learned.

A 62-year-old man was found dead close to Times Square.

Dead body was found outside a pharmacy at around 9:30am.

Police say the body had no signs of trauma and believe he was homeless.

Cops say they found drug paraphernalia close to the body.

The man’s name has been withhold until his family has been notified,‘according to New York Post.

