Monday, June 6, 2022
    ‘Evil’ North Carolina killer who ‘sexually tortured’ his own 15-year-old daughter for 22 hours before slitting her throat is sentenced to death
    A North Carolina murderer who tortured and raped his teenage daughter before slitting her throat has been sentenced to death, Your Content has learned.

    Joshua Lee Burgess, 35, brutally raped and murdered his daughter Zaria in 2019.

    At the time, she lived with her mother and was visiting him for the weekend.

    Burgess then walked into a sheriff’s office and confessed to the killing,‘according to NBC.

