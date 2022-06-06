‘Evil’ North Carolina killer who ‘sexually tortured’ his own 15-year-old daughter for 22 hours before slitting her throat is sentenced to death

A North Carolina murderer who tortured and raped his teenage daughter before slitting her throat has been sentenced to death, Your Content has learned.

Joshua Lee Burgess, 35, brutally raped and murdered his daughter Zaria in 2019.

- Advertisement -

At the time, she lived with her mother and was visiting him for the weekend.

Burgess then walked into a sheriff’s office and confessed to the killing,‘according to NBC.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]