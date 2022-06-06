Huge caravan of up to 15,000 migrants heads through Mexico towards the U.S. border ahead of Biden’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles

One of the largest migrant caravans of all time is making its way to the U.S.-Mexico border, just as President Biden heads to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Your Content has learned.

The caravan now is 11,000 strong and on Monday departed Tapachula on the Mexico-Guatemala border and the group is expected to swell up to 15,000.

Many of the migrants come from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, three countries whose authoritarian rulers have been left out of this week’s summit.

On Monday Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed that he would not attend the gathering in protest because leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela had not been invited.

The caravan is making its way northward as the Biden administration is fighting in court to end Title 42,‘according to The Guardian.

