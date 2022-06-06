Monday, June 6, 2022
Monday, June 6, 2022
    Mother-of-five is killed and seven others are injured during drive-by shooting at high school graduation party in South Carolina
    A mother-of-five was shot dead and seven others were wounded during a drive-by shooting in South Carolina at around 11 p.m. Saturday night, Your Content has learned.

    Audrionna ‘Tutu’ Kind was killed when gunmen opened fire on a graduation party.

    Seven others were wounded, six of whom were aged between 12 and 17.

    Authorities believe the shooting was gang-related and a possible retaliation for another drive-by shooting.

    GoFundMe page has been set up to help Audrionna Kind’s family pay for a celebration of life.

    Kind’s cousin wrote on the page that the slain mother was a ‘giver to all’,‘according to CBS News.

