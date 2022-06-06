Monday, June 6, 2022
Monday, June 6, 2022
    The Democrats' Hits primetime: January 6 committee has hired a former ABC News executive who ran Nightline to produce Thursday's 8pm hearing as if it is a Netflix documentary
    A former news executive has been recruited by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol to produce the Democrat-led panel’s upcoming primetime hearing, a Monday report claims, Your Content has learned.

    The Capitol riot committee reportedly recruited ex-ABC News president James Goldston to make their presentation into a ‘Netflix investigative special’

    The panel’s first hearing is set to begin on Thursday at 8pm Eastern Time

    It’s the first of six hearings where lawmakers will seek to contextualize the riot in Donald Trump and his allies’ wider efforts to overturn the 2020 election results

    Evidence includes never-before-seen White House photos from January 6

    They’re also expected to show pre-taped depositions from witnesses

    Meanwhile Republicans are gearing up for a slew of counter-programming

    The bipartisan panel is also reportedly having trouble agreeing on what the recommendations should be in its final report,‘according to GRANTHSHALA.

