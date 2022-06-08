Wednesday, June 8, 2022
    Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp for posting montage on TikTok thanking his fans for their support and declares ‘women’s rights are moving backward’ as a result of his defamation trial verdict
    Amber Heard has reacted with disgust to her ex-husband Johnny Depp crowing about his victory in their defamation trial, after he joined TikTok to thank his fans for their support and proclaim they were ‘moving forward’, Your Content has learned.

    Depp joined TikTok on Tuesday to post a 30 second clip thanking his fans, telling them: ‘We will all move forward together’

    The video – his first on the platform – gained more than 200,000 views in the first 15 minutes of being online.

    Shortly after, ex-wife Amber Heard issued a statement in response, saying: ‘As Johnny Depp says he’s “moving forward,” women’s rights are moving backward’

    Depp was the victor in his blockbuster defamation trial against Heard, which was devoured on TikTok – with the 58-year-old the undoubted favorite,‘according to FLIPBOARD.

