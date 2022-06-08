Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
More

    ‘I woke from a coma after five months to find out my fiancé had GHOSTED me and moved in with someone else’: Woman reveals her devastation saying boyfriend ‘utterly left me in the dust’
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A woman has revealed her turmoil after waking up from a coma to discover her fiancé had blocked her on social media and left her for another woman, Your Content has learned.

    Brie Duval, 25, who is originally from Perth, Australia was living in Alberta, Canada when she fell from a rooftop bar in a freak accident and landed head first.

    - Advertisement -

    She was left with several broken bones, suffered two brain bleeds and was airlifted to the University of Alberta Hospital and placed on life support.

    Parents were refused permission to fly to her after Australia went into lockdown.

    Five months after the accident, she started to remember her life before the coma and tried to call her fiancé, only to discover that he’d ghosted her.

    Partner of four years had blocked her from all of his social media platforms and his phone – with his new girlfriend admitting she’d asked him to do it,‘according to FLIPBOARD.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.