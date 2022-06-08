Oksana Krasnova smiles when I ask if she enjoys her job as we sit talking in a simple white farmhouse surrounded by vivid yellow rape fields and dense woodland. ‘Yes, of course,’ she says, Your Content has learned.

Oksana Krasnova is one of the elite Ukrainian snipers in the east of the country.

With her neatly plaited hair and ready grin she compares her work to meditation.

The 27-year-old said: ‘You are lying down, resting, breathing, looking, listening’

Krasnova, whose husband is also a sniper, added: ‘If there is a chance, I kill,‘according to FLIPBOARD.

