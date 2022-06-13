Monday, June 13, 2022
    Harper Beckham, 10, wears £1,600 ball gown and sweetly holds hands with her dapper dad David as they head to glitzy theatre event in Venice
    By Your Content Staff
    David Beckham held hands with his daughter Harper as they headed to a glitzy theatre event together on Monday night in Venice, Your Content has learned.

    Harper, 10, looked pretty in a £1,600 pink and purple ballgown from Zimmermann.

    The pair beamed as they headed into the Riva event at the Fenice theatre in the Italian city.

    Italian fashion designer and entrepreneur Domenico Dolce was also in attendance and walked just behind the Beckhams,‘according to The Daily Mail.

